Consolacion, Cebu factory fire destroys P17.5M worth of property

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital | May 16,2024 - 09:35 AM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu–The Consolacion Fire Station estimated P17.5 million worth of damage in the fire that razed a factory in Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion town on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

According to FO2 Jaypee Ango, investigator of the Consolacion Fire Station, the incident was reported to them at around 5:47 p.m. The fire was raised to third alarm and was declared under control at around 8:46 p.m.

Ango said that the factory that the fire consumed in Consolacion was manufacturing insulation foam. They also have plastics and gas, which was used in creating their product.

READ MORE:

Consolacion killing: Man shot dead by unknown assailant

“Dali ra kaayo ang [pag spread] sa kayo kay tungod kay mga plastic man gud. Kay sa ilang pag-process man gud, which is naay mga content nga gas ba,” Ango said.

(The fire spread quickly because there are plastics. And in the process of making their products, there is gas content involved.)



The fire also burned the warehouse where their finished products were stored.

“Naapil pod ug kasunog ilang warehouse nga gibutangan sa ilang finish product maong dali kaayong nidako ang kayo,” he added.

(The fire also burned the warehouse where their finished products are stored that’s why the fire spread quickly.)

As of this posting, the Consolacion Fire Station is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP