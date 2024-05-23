Police continue to hunt man in ‘lewd act’ video at Cebu City mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu City are still searching for the man captured in a viral video committing a lewd act inside a shopping mall along the Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

This was according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

A video posted on social media by the victim’s father showed a man sitting at a table next to a college student and her father.

The man, wearing a black shirt and black shorts, can be seen touching his private part under the table while sneaking glances at the girl.

While the identity of the man in the video remains unknown, Rafter said that Carbon police are extending efforts to determine who the man is and punish him for his actions.

Police Major Philip John Libres, chief of Carbon Police Station, earlier said that the suspect might face charges of unjust vexation and for violation of the Republic Act No. 1131 or the Safe Spaces Act.

Rafter also disclosed that the three victims already submitted their affidavits to authorities on Wednesday, May 22.

She added that the victims have been referred to the Pink Room at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Hospital for psychological examination.

“As of now, they were referred to the Pink Room sa atong Vicente Sotto for some psychological examination. Para in case nga, unsa man gani to magiging result, at least naa tay additional nga ebidensya against niadto nga tawhana,” stated Rafter.

Because the incident happened at a mall where individuals from Cebu City and province usually converge, police are checking into the assailant’s possible residence.

However, they are not discounting the possibility that the man in the video is from Cebu City.

“We do not discount the fact nga kining tawhana is from Cebu City. That’s why our station commander is really initiating effort like going barangay to barangay. It may take time. But again, it’s a diligent effort to uncover the full identity kung kinsa man gani kato nga tawhana,” stated Rafter.

Furthermore, they will be validating reports that this was not the first time that the suspect victimized women in public.

Rafter also encouraged the public to help authorities by sharing any information on the identity of the man in the viral video.

“We would like to encourage kung kinsa man gani kining nakaila niini to please cooperate with us. Tabangi mi niini para masulbad nato ning kaso. Labi na gayud with that information nga dili lang ni maong hitaboa. So kinihanglan gyud nato nga masuta og kinsa ni siya ug mapasakaan nato siya sa saktong kaso kay wa ta kabalo og unsa na puy sunod,” she stated.

