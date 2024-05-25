Cordova’s Centennial Road now a discipline zone

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 25,2024 - 06:30 AM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Municipality of Cordova has declared Centennial Road in Barangay Alegria as a discipline zone.

Under the discipline zone, the laws, executive orders, and ordinances of the town will be strictly implemented.

Due to this, smoking, drinking alcoholic beverages, littering, improper waste segregation, drinking while driving, and parking on sidewalks and bike lanes are strictly prohibited.

Bystanders during curfew hours are also not allowed in the area.

During a meeting attended by Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan and representatives from the Cordova Municipal Police Station, Cordova Traffic Management, and Cordova Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), Suan also ordered that sidewalk vendors should not return to Centennial Road.

“Aduna man gyud kitay nadawat nga mga reports nga lipat-lipaton lang ta sa ubang manindahay. Inig human nato og clearing, hayan mobalik sila sa ilang pwesto. Wala gayud kita nagkulang sa atong pahimangno nga ang sidewalk wala gihimo para himoong tindahan,” Suan said.

Suan clarified that they are not preventing vendors from earning a livelihood and urged them to sell their products at the RoRo Food Park.

The mayor also ordered the PNP, Cordova Traffic Management, and the MDRRMO to clear Centennial Road of illegally parked vehicles.

“Maong atong gihingusgan nga aduna na kitay discipline zone sa Cordova. Pilot area nato mao ang Centennial Road nga nag-cover sa area sa national highway paingon sa U-turn slot duol sa RoRo Food Park,” he added.

“Kon magsugod na ang implementation niini sa tabang sa Cordova Municipal Police Station, guinadili na ang pagpanigarilyo, paglabay og basura, ug kon mamahimo, ibawal ang paghukas nga walay sapot pang ibabaw sa nahisgotang lugar,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Discipline zones, checkpoints to deter shootings – PRO-7 chief

Discipline zones set up in some Mandaue barangays

Overuse of curfews

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP