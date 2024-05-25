Intchess Asia Series to hold first tournament in Cebu

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 25,2024 - 06:15 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first Intchess Asia Series – Cebu League unwraps today, May 25, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The tournament will feature 22 of Cebu’s finest young woodpushers vying for supremacy in various categories.

International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap explained that the tournament is exclusive to members of the Think Like A GM Group and a few invited players.

IM Yap, the organizer of this tournament, revealed that the competition will have four categories: the main tournament, which has a 10 + 2 round format, the blitz, the team battle, and the puzzle knockout.

Intchess Asia is a Singapore-based chess firm, of which IM Yap is a part. They mainly coach potential young woodpushers and cater to schools, making it a pioneer in chess academies in Singapore.

Now, it has reached Cebu through this tournament with the hopes of developing the grassroots level of chess.

The champion of the main tournament will take home P3,000 plus a trophy, while the second placer will receive P2,000, and the third placer will receive P1,000.

Cash prizes await the fourth to tenth placers, as well as the top three in the blitz, team battle, and puzzle knockout categories.

The tournament proper will kick off at 1 p.m.

