Padayon Cebu: CBM 2024 officially kicks-off with exciting activities in line

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) through an astounding Grand Opening Salvo successfully ushers in the commencement of the much-anticipated Cebu Business Month (CBM) 2024 with an action-encouraging theme, “Padayon Cebu,” at The Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu, on March 24, 2024.

Our overarching goal is to conceive a seamless framework by creating an opportunity from the woven canvass of diverse sectors and industry and finding the common denominator which affect business, leveraging the strong support from various line agencies and emphasizing sound collaboration between local government units as a best practice which contributed to making Cebu the prime destination in Asia Pacific. Regan Rex King

Overall Chairman of CBM 2024

The Cebuano term “Padayon” translates to “keep going” or “continue doing,” echoing the resilience and perseverance of local entrepreneurs and business leaders rightfully setting the tone of the 28th edition of the celebration.

“The ‘Padayon Cebu’ theme for the Cebu Business Month is a commitment to continue with purpose, passion, and perseverance, to do what is right and to make things beautiful for the Cebuano spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and the creative culture that we have nurtured from the past,” cites CCCI President Jay Yuvallos during his stirring welcome speech.

Yuvallos also highlighted that CBM has been a beacon of local economic vitality through the Chamber’s unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable growth through unity, leadership, and meaningful charge.



VP Regan Rex King, the Overall Chairman of CBM 2024, expressed his deep appreciation for the people behind the successful launch of the event and outlined its goals. In his words, “Our overarching goal is to conceive a seamless framework by creating an opportunity from the woven canvass of diverse sectors and industry and finding the common denominator which affect business, leveraging the strong support from various line agencies and emphasizing sound collaboration between local government units as a best practice which contributed to making Cebu the prime destination in Asia Pacific.”

The month of June promises a number of enriching activities tailored to strengthening Cebuano entrepreneurship and digital transformation.

Months full of experiences

Fired up to happen on June 14 is the GOOD DESIGN.GOOD BUSINESS Summit which will explore the integral role of design in enhancing business performance and customer experience, primarily in the hospitality and food and beverage sectors.

Just a week after, the PADAYON CEBU: Enabling Cebu’s competitiveness through Digital Transformation and Innovation Forum will commence on June 20. This focuses on the potency of digitalization in reshaping business landscapes and its potential in streamlining business operations and establishing future-ready businesses.

A platform dedicated to empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through knowledge-sharing and innovation solutions from industry leaders, startups and experts and policy makers will take place on June 25-26 through the PADAYON CEBU: A SUMMIT TO INSPIRE, PROMOTE & GROW MSMEs.

On June 26, Cebu’s top CEOs will come together for “Captains of Industry: A CEO Networking Night,” an engaging event that promotes collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Relatively, July highlights Cebu’s prowess in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions sector with the MICE Forum. Its intent is to seek opportunities for economic development in the hopes of positioning Cebu as an investment gateway in Asia Pacific.

And finally on August 16-17, the solutions expo for growth, “Empowering Cebu’s MSMEs,” will provide MSMEs access to essential resources ensuring inclusive prosperity for all.





For more information about CBM 2024 and a detailed schedule of events, please visit the official website of CCCI or call 232-1421 to 24. Padayon Cebu!

