Enterprise Happenings

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Cebu Business Months (CBM) 2023 23rd Annual Business in Golf Awards Night

- November 15, 2023

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Cebu Business Months (CBM) 2023 wrapped up the two-day 23rd annual Business in Golf, through an Awards Night on November 10, 2023, at NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

The 23rd Annual Business in Golf served not only as a tournament but also as a platform for business leaders to connect and foster camaraderie within the Cebu business community.

Allen Andre Suarez, CBM 2023 Tourism Co-Chairperson, expressed thanks to sponsors during the awarding ceremony. He said, “I want to thank our sponsors for their tremendous support. Their commitment was crucial to the success of this event.” He also shared insights into the event’s journey and the teamwork that made it successful.

John Paul Chiongbian, CBM 2023 Overall Chairman, reflected on CBM’s 8-month journey, saying, “CBM’s humble beginnings have shaped this event, and the journey has been a testament to the dedication of the chairpersons and the whole team.”

Aside from the awarding, participants also had the chance to win a total of Php 500,000.00 worth of giveaways, raffles, and hole-in-one and eagle prizes.

CEOs, business owners, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers came together for the tournament and were recognized for their participation. The 23rd Annual Business in Golf served not only as a tournament but also as a platform for business leaders to connect and foster camaraderie within the Cebu business community. For more information and updates, kindly follow Cebu Business Months on Facebook and @cbm.ph on Instagram.

