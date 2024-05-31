Cebu weather: Fair and pleasant days ahead

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu weather in the coming days will be generally fair and pleasant, the regional weather bureau said on Friday.

In a weather forecast released today, May 31, by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas Regional Services Division, temperatures are expected to range between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius, with a maximum heat index reaching up to a sweltering 41 degrees Celsius.

Winds will be blowing from the southeast to east at speeds of from 20 to 30 kilometers per hour and will contribute from slight to moderate coastal waters with waves between 0.8 to 1.3 meters high.

Despite the fair Cebu weather, there is a high chance of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening due to localized convection.

Relative humidity will vary, Pagasa said, peaking at 84 percent and dipping to a minimum of 59 percent, which might contribute to the sultry feel of the day.

Looking ahead, the weather bureau also forecasts that similar weather patterns will persist through the weekend and into early next week.

On Saturday, June 1, the temperature will again range from 27 to 33 degrees Celcius, with southeast to east winds maintaining a speed of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour. The conditions at sea will remain slight to moderate.

By Sunday, June 2, temperatures could climb slightly higher, reaching up to 34 degrees Celsius, while the winds will shift from the southwest to the southeast.

These weather conditions will continue through Monday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 4, with temperatures stabilizing between 26 and 33 degrees Celcius and winds remaining from the southwest to southeast at consistent speeds.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against the heat, especially during peak afternoon hours.

The potential for localized thunderstorms means that sudden rain showers may occur, so carrying an umbrella is recommended. While Cebu weather will be largely pleasant, the community should be prepared for occasional weather changes throughout the day, Pagasa added.

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau explained that the tropical depression spotted 955 kilometers west of northern Luzon and outside the Philippine area of responsibility is pulling the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” away from the country.

