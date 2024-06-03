Mandaue City kicks off Pride Month celebration

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government has kicked off its month-long Pride Month celebration.

On Monday morning, June 3, a pride flag raising and a Pride Month opening program were conducted at the Heritage Plaza.

During the opening program, various Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Allies (LGBTQIA+) organizations in the city were introduced. Mandaue and Cebu Drag Queens also attended and performed at the event.

Mandaue has also put up pride flags surrounding the city hall and other areas.

A series of activities will be conducted, such as pride feeding in Barangay Subangdaku on June 9 and pedestrian painting in Barangay Centro on June 14.

A seminar about rights and welfare for LGBTQIA members will also be conducted on June 22 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

On June 23, a Pride Ball will be held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Lastly, the highlight and most anticipated event is the Pride March that will happen on June 15 at 5 p.m. at the Mandaue Heritage Plaza. The event is open to LGBT+ members and allies from Cebu and other places.

Last year, almost 7,000 LGBTQIA+ members and allies attended the Pride March, said Reglyn Bihag, the city’s LGBTQIA+ Federation President.

Mandaue City, hailed as the LGBTQIA capital of the South, is known for being a safe haven for the LGBTQIA community. The city passed the LGBT Code and Safe Spaces Ordinances.

In his message, Mayor Jonas Cortes expressed equality for all residents and emphasized that there is no discrimination.

“In Mandaue City, we stand firm in our commitment to equality and respect for all members of the LGBTQIA+,” said Cortes.

