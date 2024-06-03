Monthly subsidy of P1, 000 proposed for solo parents in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Qualified solo parents in Mandaue City will soon receive a monthly subsidy of P1,000 each or a total of P12, 000 per year from the city government.

The release of the subsidy is provided for in a proposed ordinance authored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairperson of the Committee on Social Service of the Mandaue City Council.

Legislators passed the proposed measure called “Solo Parents P1,000 Monthly Cash Subsidy Allowance Ordinance” on first reading during their regular session on Monday, June 3.

The proposal by Lumapas aims to help solo parents with their expenses and financial obligations.

Meanwhile, Lumapas expressed confidence that his draft ordinance will soon be approved on second and third reading because this has the support of majority of the Council members. It is co-sponsored by Councilors Malcolm Sanchez, Jun Arcilla, Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, Cynthia Cinco-Remedio, Jennifer Del Mar, Oscar Del Castillo, Dante Borbajo, and Fleuritz Gayle Jumao-as.

“So, siguro na gyud ni nga mapasar sa second ug third reading,” Lumapas said.

Cash Subsidy

If approved, the cash subsidy will be released in two tranches. The first tranche or cash amounting to P6, 000 will be released in June of each year. The second tranche or the balance of P6, 000 will be released every November.

At present, there are about 900 to 1, 000 registered solo parents in Mandaue City.

“Dako na ning tabang nila ang P1,000 (per month)…. Kaya ra kaayo sa Mandaue ang P1 million a month alang sa solo parents,” said Lumapas.

Lumapas said that the release of the cash subsidy was in accordance with Republic Act no. 8972 or “An Act Providing for Benefits and Privileges to Solo Parents and their Children Appropriating Funds Therefor and for other purpose as amended by Republic Act no. 11861 or the Expanded Solo Parents Act.”

Requirements

Below are the requirements for the release of the cash subsidy:

A. Have been registered as an eligible solo parents in the city based on Section 6 of the City Ordinance and must have complied with the corresponding documentary requirements provided under RA 11861.

B. Have been validated during the calendar year.

C. Have an income level equal to or below the poverty threshold determined by the Philippine Statistic Authority and the designated social worker have determined that his/her income is insufficient.

D. Have actually been residing in any of the 27 barangays of Mandaue City, as certified by the barangay chairperson.

E. A registered voter of Mandaue City and has voted for the last two elections conducted by the Comelec, and

F. Is not receiving any other subsidy from other government programs, either by the national government or LGU, except for the senior citizens and Persons With Disability under Republic Act no. 11861.

Solo Parents Subsidy

To avail of the subsidy, applicants will be asked to submit a duly accomplished claim form, a solo parent Identification Card (SPIC), solo parent orientation seminar certificate of attendance, certificate of residency from the barangay, affidavit of two disinterested persons residing in the same barangay, voter’s registration record, affidavit of no employment and certificate of no employment duly issued by the BIR, BIR form No. 2316 if employed, and a social case study report prepared by the City Social Welfare and Services.

Meanwhile, those who transferred their residence will be asked to process their benefit migration from one local government to another to ensure the continuous receipt of the benefits that they are entitled to and to avoid the multiplicity of benefits.

They will be asked to obtain a Certificate of Change of Residence from his/her barangay while those who have transferred from one city to another must obtain an endorsement letter for the issuance of a Certificate for Change of Residence from the barangay to be submitted to Solo Parents Division for the updating of records. They shall then issue a Change of Residence for the city level.

All benefits will be terminated in the event that a solo parent marries.

