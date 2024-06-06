American national found dead in rented house in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — An American national was found dead on his rented house in a subdivision in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2024.

The victim was identified as a 72-year-old male, whose body was found naked and was in a state of decomposition.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), the victim was discovered by the barangay’s liaison officer, Florentino Arong Jr.

Arong was delivering a summon against the American national, after its landlord complained at the barangay since the victim failed to pay his rent.

However, Arong noticed an unusual smell and immediately reported to the security guard on-duty and the admin office of the subdivision.

When the authorities entered the house, they saw the American national lying on a sofa bed naked and its body was in a state of decomposition.

Before the incident, the American’s neighbors noticed a woman who would always visit the victim and stay at his rented unit for several days.

“Based sa mga silingan sir atong gipangutana og duna ba siyay kauban sa panimalay, naa silay nabantayan sir nga babaye nga last week lang niya nakit-an sa dihang buhi panang American national. Kanang bayhana moara lang for pila lang ka days unya mawala ra pod dayon,” Torres said.

(Based on the neighbors whom we asked if the victim had someone with him in his house, they noticed that there was a woman last week that they saw while the American was alive. This woman would visit for several days then would leave him.)

He said that they were now trying to the identity the woman.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, a Korean national was found dead in his rented house in Tigcahon, Brgy. Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.

The victim was a 26 years old male, who was temporarily residing in the said place.

Torres revealed that before the incident, the victim and his 18-year-old live-in partner had quarreled after the victim got jealous.

The victim told his partner that he would allegedly take his own life. However, his partner did not take him seriously and opted to stay inside their room.

Later the partner found the Korean national dead hanging with a piece of cloth tied to his neck on the terrace of their house.

Torres said that even if they did not found any foul play in the incident, however, they recommended to conduct an autopsy to the victim’s body.

