Cebu City mandates QR scanners for PWD IDs verification

CEBU CITY, Philippines – All business establishments here must now use a QR scanner to verify the validity of PWD IDs to prevent fraud and ensure that only eligible individuals receive the 20 percent discount.

Portia Basmayor, the office-in-charge of the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), issued this directive on Thursday, June 6, following reports of an alleged increase in the issuance and sale of fake Persons with Disability (PWD) identification cards.

In an interview with reporters following an executive session from which the media was barred, she stated that legitimate and valid PWD IDs issued by the city government contain QR codes. When these QR codes are scanned, they link to verification details, including the holder’s information and the officer who encoded the data.

According to Basmayor, at least seven fake PWD IDs have been confiscated so far. These IDs were identified as fake because, when the QR codes were scanned, the names of the holders did not match the names in the verification details.

Cebu City has over 26,000 registered Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Basmayor said. However, since the city provides cash assistance only to PWDs who meet specific qualifications, only 14,000 are eligible for these benefits. One qualification is that recipients must have been registered voters since 2013.

Basmayor also mentioned the ongoing issuance of the IDs.

Felipe Pimentel Jr., the Administrative Officer II of the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), explained that to address the issue of fake PWD IDs, the office suggests reinforcing the process of obtaining IDs for PWDs.

He stated that they will now require PWD recipients to be present during the orientation. Previously, IDs were issued without stringent verification. Pimentel emphasized that before issuing an ID, the recipient must be thoroughly verified as a legitimate PWD.

If there is any doubt, the office should thoroughly review the documents, especially the medical certificate.

Last May 22, City Councilor James Cuenco raised issues of alleged corruption involving the unauthorized printing and selling of PWD identification cards at the Cebu City Hall.

He stated that according to multiple sources, individuals not entitled to such benefits have been able to acquire a PWD card for a fee ranging from P2,000 to P4,000.

This fraudulent acquisition, Cuenco said, grants these individuals access to discounts intended exclusively for disabled constituents, including those at restaurants, parking facilities, and even plane tickets.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP