2 Korean nationals charged for robbing businessman in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here have filed charges against the two Korean nationals who allegedly robbed a businessman in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City last Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

According to police, the suspects were charged for robbery with homicide, frustrated homicide, and direct assault.

The arrested persons were identified as Yong Hee Kim, 45; and Jun Hee Kim, 49.

Meanwhile, their accomplice identified as Sun Young Choi, 47, was killed after the group fired shots at police officers who tried to convince them to surrender.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy, chief of Mabolo Police Station, relayed that the victim and witnesses have already provided their affidavit for the filing of the case.

He added that police will be coordinating with other government agencies to gather more information about the Korean nationals.

Caacoy disclosed that initial information revealed that the three men were based in Manila.

Furthermore, representatives from the Korean consulate have already talked with the suspects and are in constant communication with police regarding the case.

Caacoy also said that while the representatives were saddened over the death of one of their citizens, they also showed sympathy for the injured police officer.

Caacoy added that the robbery incident was an isolated case in their area of responsibility.

It can be recalled that the suspects were taken into custody shortly after entering the residence of 45-year-old businessman, Yong Hee Kim.

They allegedly attempted to steal cash worth P200,000; and two watches and jewelry worth P25,000,000.

However, Mabolo police were able to catch them in the act after an employee of the subdivision reported to law enforcers.

Instead of surrendering, however, the Korean nationals fired shots at police which led to their accomplice being killed and a policeman being wounded.

The police officer was hit on the right side of his chest and was immediately brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, for his part, said that the regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) visited the injured police officer on Wednesday, April 3.

Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, visited the wounded policeman to check on his condition. The cop is said to be in stable condition and is recovering from his wound at the hospital.

“Our regional director was there to check on the condition of our police personnel and of course to assure the family that the PNP, moextend sa kinahanglang tabang,” stated Pelare.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP