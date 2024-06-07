Bohol drug bust: Resort employee caught with P374,000 ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man, who works at a resort in Tagbilaran City, Bohol province, was found to have been moonlighting as a drug pusher and was arrested during an anti-illegal drugs operation on Wednesday evening, June 5, 2024.

The arrested person was identified as 44-year-old Joebert Estoque.

Estoque was apprehended in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Isidro,

Tagbilaran City, Bohol at 8:27 p.m. on Wednesday.

Barangay San Isidro was previously declared as a drug-cleared barangay.

The operation was conducted by operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, together with Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) Drug Enforcement Unit, Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA), and Tagbilaran City Police Station.

PDEA-7, in a report, said that they confiscated from Estoque 3 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 55 grams.

The drugs had an estimated average market value of P374,000.

In addition, they confiscated a mobile phone, motorcycle, and other non-drug evidence during the operation.

According to PDEA-7, Estoque is a newly-identified drug personality whose illegal activities were reported to authorities by a confidential informant.

Prior to his arrest, law enforcers conducted a case buildup for one week.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, also said that the suspect allegedly typically would dispose from 50 to 100 grams of drugs per week.

As of this posting, he is under the custody of authorities pending for the filing of drug charges against him.

Estoque will be facing charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs, said the agency.

