Suspected drug pusher, who sold ‘tawas,’ killed in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It was ‘tawas’, the local term of potassium alum, and not shabu, the local name for methamphetamine, that was inside the plastic sachets which belonged to a man who was gunned down in Brgy. Labangon here on Sunday, November 12.

The Labangon Police Station continues to conduct a hot pursuit operation against the perpetrators who killed a 32-year-old man suspected of selling illegal drugs in Sitio Sto. Niño, also in Brgy. Labangon, past 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Rico Entoma Filoteo.

Based on initial investigations from the Labangon Police Station, witnesses saw to men on board a motorcycle approaching Filoteo while he was standing along the road in Sitio Sto. Niño on Sunday evening.

Then one of the men took out his gun, and fired towards Filoteo before fleeing. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but physicians declared him dead on arrival.

Tawas, not shabu

Investigators also found out that Filoteo had reportedly been peddling illegal drugs in the area.

They collected a heat-sealed sachet containing what looked like shabu from the victim. However, its content later turned out to be tawas.

Police also said that Filoteo had been previously charged with multiple cases, including violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and theft.

In the meantime, investigators will also conduct an autopsy on the victim’s body.

