Woman kills neighbor for returning illegal drugs in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An argument over the return of two sachets of illegal drugs allegedly resulted to a shooting incident that took the life of a woman in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Monday afternoon, May 3, 2024.

The fatal shooting happened in the barangay at around 2:35 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was identified as Nelfa Boot Toting, a resident of the barangay. Meanwhile, the suspect was 26-year-old April Flores Kangkee who goes by the alias “Papart.”

Police Major Philip John Libres, chief of Carbon Police Station, narrated that a witness told police that the two individuals previously engaged in a physical fight on Friday or Saturday evening.

The victim allegedly returned two packs of illegal drugs to the suspect because the quantity was too small, which caused her to get angry and hit the former with a chair on the head.

On Monday afternoon, the suspect allegedly pulled out an unknown caliber of firearm and shot Toting in the head outside of the house she shared with her common law partner.

The victim allegedly had just finished washing clothes and was standing near the door when the attack happened that led to her death.

According to Libres, Toting was able to yell “Ayaw part” (Don’t Part) seconds before the shooting.



He said that the account from the witness showed that the motive behind the shooting was related to the fight that the victim recently engaged in with her neighbor.

Furthermore, Toting’s common law partner told police that the suspect previously threatened the victim.

During the investigation, authorities were able to identify Kangkee as the suspect and she was apprehended at a neighbor’s house at around 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

Libres also sasid that they received information that the firearm used in the shooting was tossed in the river near the crime scene.

The suspect was reportedly previously arrested for drug charges and kept in prison for around 5 years. After her release on December 2023, Kangkee allegedly went back to her illegal ways, said Libres.

Furthermore, police are validating reports that Toting was also previously arrested for similar drug charges.

As of this posting, Kangkee is detained at the custodial facility of the Carbon Police Station pending the filing of murder charges against her.

The suspect, however, denied being involved in the deadly shooting in an interview with local media.

Kangkee claimed that she was sleeping at the time of the incident and that she was accused only because of their previous misunderstanding that had already been resolved.

She also denied that she went back to selling illegal drugs after her release from prison and expressed her desire for her name to be cleared.

