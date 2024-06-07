Lite Ferries Anniversary Run 2.0: Grander race set for July 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines– A bigger and better Lite Ferries Anniversary Run 2.0 will treat Cebuano running buffs with top-notch race and generous prizes on July 28, at the Pescadores Road in Cebu Business Park.

The running event serves as the centerpiece activity of the Lite Shipping Corporation’s 33rd anniversary.

To make it grander, two brand-new motorcycles will be raffled off, while huge cash prizes await the winning runners.

“We want to promote fitness and awareness to the community and this running event is a great way to get together. Walay mas nindot nga community awareness activity than running,” said Jethro Imboy, Lite Shipping Corporation’s commercial operations head during the presser.

The running event was officially launched on Friday, June 7, through a presser at the Liteport Center.

Imboy was joined by fellow Lite Shipping Corporation officials, Jay Ang (advertising and promotions manager), Bryan Quisumbing (passage manager), Joy Pabon (OIC Human Resources), Geraldine Cosmod (AVP Finance), and Joel Juarez (race director).

The run will feature a 1-kilometer, 3k, 5k, 10k, 16k, and 24k distances.

One of the newest features of the footrace is the 1k distance dubbed as the “Run with Your Pet” for pet lovers.

Meanwhile, a brand-new Yamaha NMAX and Yamaha Aerox are up for grabs in the raffle.

Also, cash prizes await the winning runners , while finisher’s medal will be given out for the 10k, 16k, and 24k finishers. The 16k and 24k finishers will receive an additional finisher’s shirt.

The organizers of the Lite Ferries Anniversary Run 2.0 are expecting over 2,000 runners to answer the starting gun on July 28.

“We decided to make it a 24k distance since 32k is too long although it was significant to our 32nd anniversary last year. But we’re planning more innovations for the next editions of our run,” said Ang.

Also, well-known dancer Saicy Aguila will grace the footrace by leading the pre-race and post race dance numbers.

For more information about the running event’s registration, one can check out Coco Running’s official website or at the Lite Shipping Corporation’s official Facebook page.

