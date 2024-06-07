Danarra North in Liloan, Cebu breaks ground, Embracing sustainable living

Danarra North, the highly anticipated sustainable residential development, officially broke ground on June 7, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the project’s journey. Following the successful groundbreaking of its sister project, Danarra South in Minglanilla Cebu, on March 1, 2024, Danarra North promises to bring a new standard of eco-conscious living to residents in Liloan, Cebu.

Danarra North is a testament to our commitment to creating sustainable, thriving communities. We are confident this development will provide residents with a unique and fulfilling lifestyle while setting a new benchmark for responsible development. Jason A. King

President of King Properties

This vibrant community will feature 153 meticulously designed units, offering diverse options from spacious duplexes to charming attached and detached homes. It will also showcase clustered shophouses, adding to the unique aesthetic of the development. Residents will enjoy abundant natural light, open spaces, and an emphasis on community living.



“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion with the groundbreaking of Danarra North,” expressed Jason A. King, President of King Properties. He added, “Danarra North is a testament to our commitment to creating sustainable, thriving communities. We are confident this development will provide residents with a unique and fulfilling lifestyle while setting a new benchmark for responsible development.”

Danarra North is more than just beautiful homes. In partnership with Japan’s giant developer, Hankyu Hanshin Properties Incorporated, the project will incorporate a range of sustainability features, including jogging paths, fitness loops, and a community garden, which will minimize environmental impact and foster a sense of responsibility. Solar panels are also directly incorporated into each housing unit.



The groundbreaking marked the initiation of Danarra North’s construction, following the expected completion in 3 years and the first batch of unit turnovers next year. This project is one of the many initiatives by King Properties, furthering the company’s mission to extend its market reach and provide quality homes to Filipino homeowners.

For more information about Danarra North, you may message its official Facebook page or call 0977 236 2798.

