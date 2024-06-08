Nat’l Weightlifting Open unwraps this Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The much-awaited 2024 National Weightlifting Open will start on Sunday, June 9, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

According to Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) President Monico Puentevella, they are expecting over 300 weightlifters to compete in the national open that will run until June 15.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Puentevella said that the younger weight categories, featuring youth-level weightlifters, will start competing today.

The opening ceremony, according to Puentevella is set on Monday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. with acting Cebu City mayor Raymond Garcia in attendance.

“Everything is already in place. Walang problema sa preparations. I have been in touch with Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages and have met with Mayor Garcia already,” said Puentevella.

This will be Cebu’s first time to host the national open since 2018.

Meanwhile, Three of the Philippines Paris-bound Olympians are also expected to demonstrate their strength and grace as a highlight of the opening program of the 2024 National Weightlifting Open on Sunday.

Two of these Olympic-bound weightlifters are Cebu’s Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza along with Boholana Vanessa Sarno. Also expected to grace the event is Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranho.

