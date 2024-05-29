National Weightlifting Open to invade Cebu in June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will be the epicenter of the Philippines biggest weightlifting tilt— the National Weightlifting Open scheduled from June 9 to 15 at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

It’s been five years since Cebu City last hosted to the National Weightlifting Open, with the last event held back in December 2018.

This 2024, the excitement is palpable as Monico Puentevella, President of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP), made a special trip to Cebu to formally announce the conduct of the national open here.

Over 300 of the country’s top weightlifters are primed to strut their strength and skill, vying to emulate the success of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

National Weightlifting Open

Puentevella, inspected the official venue — fully air-conditioned Cube Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu on May 29. Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages accompanied Puenvetella alongside SWP Chairman Mark Alino and SWP official Alex Pacquiao.

“I came here to announce that the Philippine National Open will be held on June 9 to 15 at the SM Seaside City Cebu. I thank Chairman John Pages for the help. We appreciate the Cebu City Sports Commission for helping us with all of this,” said Puentevella.

“I’m very thankful to him for taking care of the facility. We’re very thankful for John and CCSC,” he added.

Puentevella also disclosed that Cebu’s Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza, who are bound for the Paris Olympics, alongside Boholana weightlifting sensation Vanessa Sarno, will add excitement to the event with an exhibition.

Furthermore, the presence of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz promises to add allure to the event.

Cebu as venue

In an effort to gather more support, Puentevella intends to meet with Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia and Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia.

“The venue here in Cebu is better than Bacolod and Manila. Ang gwapo eh,” said Puentevella.

“I was thinking that Cebu is more affordable than Mindanao or Manila. Let’s be honest, the place is fantastic for the national Open. If you put it in Manila it will be expensive for weightlifters from Mindanao, and Manila has nothing now for weightlifting, they tried powerlifting.”

