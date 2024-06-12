‘Ninang’ in viral Alman, NegOr wedding speaks up, apologizes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The godmother, or locally known as ‘ninang’, caught up in the viral wedding in Amlan, Negros Oriental has spoken up, and apologized to both the church and the families.

The godmother, identified as a certain Charlene Sunico, admitted that she was the one who mistakenly informed Janine and Jove Sagario about schedule changes in their wedding.

READ MORE: Amlan wedding fiasco: Priest under fire apologizes, says there is miscommunication

In turn, the ceremony did not go as planned, with the couple receiving a scolding from the officiating priest after accusing them of being late, videos of which had been circulating on social media.

In a video shared by lawyer Ruphil Bañoc on Wednesday, June 12, in his program Straight to the Point for radio station dyHP, Sunico said she has apologized to the priests of Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, and to the families present at the wedding.

“Nangayo ko gyud og pasaylo dayun kay mao na akong giingon nako, nakasala man gyud ko kay ako man gyud tong gibuhat,” she said.

She also attended the wedding to personally to extend her apologies to the couple and to the officiating priest who received backlash online.

According to Sunico, who also served at Saint Andrew, she was informed by someone at the church that Janine and Jove’s wedding ceremony had been rescheduled. This prompted her to inform the families about the change.

“Wa pud ko nahibalo nga kato diay tong sulti haka-haka pero ako matinudanon baya ko isip ga serbisyo sa simbahan,” she said.

But Sunico refused to drop the name of the person who shared the false information, adding that the matter would only worsen the issue.

The godmother, in addition, asked the public to stop posting further malicious information about her and the parties involved.

Janine and Jove Sagario’s wedding went viral on social media after the bride shared the awful experience they had in Saint Andrew Church last June 8.

The parish priest, Msgr. Albert Erasmo Bohol, earlier apologized to the couple and the families in what they deemed as a case of miscommunication.

Apparently, Sunico told the couple, on the night before their wedding, that the priests decided to change the schedule of their ceremony – from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

However, Bohol clarified that they had not made any changes and had not released any official communication to the family. This was because a funeral was scheduled to take place after the wedding.

Nevertheless, concerned citizens and netizens rallied to help the Suelto-Sagario couple recreate their big day. /clorenciana

