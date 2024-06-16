Fuente Osmeña Circle sections to close temporarily for 30 days from June 15

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 16,2024 - 11:30 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Parts of Fuente Osmeña Circle will be closed to traffic for 30 days from June 15 due to ongoing Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) Project road works.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) announced the closure via Facebook on June 14. The affected areas are the center lanes of Osmeña Boulevard at the north and south intersections of the circle. The closure is scheduled from June 15 to July 14.

The transportation office recommended motorists use alternative routes, especially during morning peak hours (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.) and evening peak hours (4 p.m. to 7 p.m.), to avoid traffic congestion and delays caused by narrower intersections.

Lawyer Kent Francesco Jongoy, assistant head of CCTO, told CDN Digital on Sunday that due to road width limitations on Osmeña Boulevard, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

For drivers heading from the north end of Osmeña Boulevard (Capitol), the suggested route is Don Gil Garcia Street. For those traveling from the southern end (formerly Jones Ave.), they should take F. Ramos St. and continue onto Juana Osmeña St.

“Everyone’s consideration and understanding are highly appreciated,” the CCTO added.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr ) aimed to partially open the CBRT operations before 2024 ends, and with full operations by 2027. /clorenciana

