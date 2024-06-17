Ho-A-Tham scores Cebu FC’s lone goal to beat Manila Digger in PFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club escaped with a 1-0 victory against Manila Digger FC in last Sunday’s Philippines Football League (PFL) match at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Dutch winger Zamoranho Ho-A-Tham earned his third “Man of the Match” award after scoring Cebu Football Club’s lone goal in the 60th minute.

Ho-A-Tham sprinted down the left wing while being heavily defended by Manila Digger FC.

To everyone’s surprise, Ho-A-Tham lobbed the ball high enough to evade Manila Digger’s goalkeeper Yuya Kuriyama, just outside the goal box. The ball went in, and the wary Cebuano crowd erupted in celebration.

Manila Digger made last efforts, but none converted into a much-needed goal.

The victory on Sunday stretched Cebu FC’s incredible winning streak to six matches. They now tie with league leader Kaya FC Iloilo in terms of wins, with nine apiece.

Cebu FC has one loss, while Kaya has one draw. Kaya still leads the team standings with 28 points, while Cebu FC is closely behind with 27.

Manila Digger absorbed their fifth loss in 10 matches, leaving them with 15 points and placing them in the ninth spot.

“I think from now, every game is the final. We have to start the game with the mentality that we want to win. Manila Digger was a tough team. It wasn’t an easy win,” said Ho-A-Tham during the post-match presser.

“It’s always a good feeling to make a difference, especially in this game. This game was important to us. We want to win the league, we want to play in the AFC, so we have to win every game. We’ll see what happens if we become the champion or second place.”

Cebu FC is targeting either the top spot or second place in the PFL to book a ticket to the AFC Champions League or the AFC Cup.

