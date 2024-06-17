Mexican boxer TKOs Demecillo in Puerto Rico

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino boxer Kenny “Big Heart” Demecillo endured a ninth-round technical knockout (TKO) defeat at the hands of Mexican Kevin “El Chacal” Gonzales in their non-title bout held in Manati, Puerto Rico, on June 15 (June 16 Manila Time).

Demecillo, who fights under Sanman Boxing Gym in General Santos City, is a known road warrior, having fought in numerous countries including the United States, Russia, Japan, and Hong Kong.

However, he suffered a devastating ninth-round TKO against Gonzales in the undercard of Liam Paro and Subriel Matias’ IBF world super lightweight duel, promoted by well-known boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

The 31-year-old Demecillo, who was formerly based in Cebu under Omega Boxing Gym, absorbed his eighth loss with 17 wins, 10 knockouts, and two draws.

Meanwhile, Gonzales, 27, of Sinaloa, Mexico, scored his 26th victory with 14 knockouts, one loss, and one draw.

Gonzales landed a perfect left hook in the ninth round that wobbled Demecillo. Sensing a knockout, Gonzales followed it up with another left hook while Demecillo was still dazed.

This resulted in Demecillo getting knocked down in the middle of the ninth round. Demecillo lived up to his moniker and stood back on his feet.

However, Gonzales immediately smothered him with punches, forcing the referee to stop the bout at the 2-minute mark of the ninth round.

Before getting knocked out, Demecillo fought valiantly, especially in the early rounds where he gamely exchanged punches with Gonzales.

However, Gonzales remained aggressive throughout the bout and landed the cleaner punches. Those punches eventually took their toll, resulting in Demecillo’s demise in the ring.

