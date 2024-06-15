Cebu FC faces Manila Digger FC, targets top spot of PFL standings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club eyes the top spot of the team standings as they host the Manila Digger FC in the Philippines Football League (PFL) on Sunday, June 16, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

The Gentle Giants which is currently on a five-game winning streak is one point behind league-leader Kaya FC Iloilo. They have 24 points from eight wins with one loss over Iloilo’s 25 from their 8-1 (win-draw) record which means a win on Sunday worth three points would possibly put them at the top spot of the team standings.

However, lurking behind these two teams is Stallion Laguna FC which has 23 points from their 7-2-1 (win-draw-loss) slate.

Stallion Laguna FC will also play tomorrow against Tuloy FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, while Iloilo’s scheduled match is on June 22 against the Philippine Army FC at the Iloilo Sports Complex.

With three matches left in the season, Cebu FC eyes to sweep all of them to qualify for the AFC Cup whether they’re the second placer or the champion of the PFL.

Last season, Cebu FC competed in the AFC Cup after placing second overall in the PFL, while Kaya vied in the AFC Champions League.

This was possible for both teams, especially Cebu FC, which currently boasts of a formidable squad comprised of European and Turkish footballers.

Last June 9, they defeated their tormentor, the Davao Aguilas UMak FC, 1-0, which was a statement win for them after the latter eliminated them in last year’s semifinals of the Copa Paulino Alcantara.

Before that, Cebu FC etched a historic milestone after scoring a record-setting 16 goals in the PFL in their match against the Garelli United FC last June 1.

Their match against Manila Digger FC tomorrow will kick off at 5 p.m.

