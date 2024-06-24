Engine problems prompt GenSan flight to do emergency landing at Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A passenger plane from General Santos City made an emergency landing at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Monday, June 24.

The aircraft, an Airbus 320, landed at MCIA past 6 p.m., responders confirmed.

Rescue personnel from Lapu-Lapu City also confirmed that they dispatched two ambulances to the airport to respond to the incident.

Fortunately, everyone on board remained safe from harm.

According to initial information, the flight was on its way to Manila. It departed from the airport in General Santos City around 5 p.m. but diverted to Mactan when it encountered engine problems.

