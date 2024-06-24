Cebu FC extends streak with a rout of Manila Montet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are virtually unstoppable in the Philippines Football League (PFL) after stretching their winning streak to seven matches.

This was after the Gentle Giants pulverized one of PFL’s newcomers, the Manila Montet FC, 7-0, on Sunday, June 23, at their home pitch, the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Football Stadium along the Cebu South Coastal Road.

True to their confidence, CFC fielded mostly second-stringers in their win over Manila Montet FC. They now have 30 points from 10 wins and one loss, behind league-leader Kaya FC Iloilo.

Meanwhile, Manila Montet FC remained winless in 12 matches to put them in the bottom of the team standings.

Bench players

For CFC’s head coach, Memis Ozata, he is satisfied with his team’s performance, especially his bench players despite the missed attempts that would add more dominance to their win.

“I am very happy, all the players are doing very well, they are working hard.”

The win allowed the Gentle Giants to solidify its chances of clinching a slot into the 2024-25 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two group stage.

CFC’s scoring spree was initiated by Japanese Rintaro Hama in the 29th minute, followed by Kore Marius Kore’s 33rd-minute header, while a corner taken by Zamoranho Ho-A-Tham, who was named Man of the Match, his fourth in the season.

Spot kick

The third goal was a converted spot kick earned by Devrim Ali Yanik, who was fouled inside the box.

The penalty was converted by Rhino Goutier in the added minutes of the first half, giving the Gentle Giants a 3-0 advantage at the half.

The scoring spree continued in the second half, this time from Jaime Rosquillo put the Gentle Giants further ahead with back-to-back goals in the 68th and 69th minutes.

After so many attempts, homegrown talent Glen Thomas Ramos was finally able to find the back of the net in the 73rd minute for a 6-0 lead. Fittingly, Hama’s 86th goal sealed the Gentle Giants’ win.

Up next for the Gentle Giants is the Philippine Army FC on June 29, still at their home pitch.

