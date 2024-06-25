menu
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor killed in Hawaii shark attack

By: June 25, 2024
Tamayo Perry of Hawaii rides a wave during the Billabong Pro trials in Teehupo, Tahiti, 04 May 2003. Perry was killed by a shark attack in Hawaii. | AFP file photo

Tamayo Perry of Hawaii rides a wave during the Billabong Pro trials in Teehupo, Tahiti, 04 May 2003. Perry was killed by a shark attack in Hawaii. | AFP file photo

A Hawaiian surfer who also acted on TV and in movies including Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” has died in a shark attack, authorities said.

Tamayo Perry, 49, died on Sunday at Malaekahana Beach on Oahu, moments after the encounter.

Perry played a buccaneer in the fourth installment of the popular swashbuckling franchise, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.”

He also appeared in the re-boot of “Hawaii Five-O” and in cult TV series “Lost,” which was largely filmed on the US archipelago, as well as in the 2002 surf movie “Blue Crush.”

In addition to his big and small screen appearances, Perry was a lifeguard and professional surfer who was well known in the local community.

Honolulu acting Ocean Safety chief Kurt Lager said as a lifeguard, Perry was “loved by all” on Oahu’s north shore.

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” he said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi told a press conference on Sunday that Perry’s death was “tragic.”

“Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected. (He) grew up right over here, and just a great member of our ocean safety team.”

