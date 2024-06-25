Global Beatles’ Day: Remembering Their Timeless Classics

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Every year on June 25th, music enthusiasts around the globe celebrate Global Beatles’ Day, honoring the extraordinary influence and the timeless legacy of The Beatles.

This British and iconic band, comprised of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, revolutionized the music industry and left an indelible mark on popular culture stemming from their generation to the present generation.

Love is a promise, love is a souvenir, once given, never forgotten, never let it disappear. – John Lennon

Giving a new face and sound to rock n’ roll in the 1960s, the “Beatlemania” was coined after their popularity.

Today, as we celebrate the band who took the world by storm through their creative writing, unparalled melodies and songs that reminds us of how beautiful it is to live and love, let’s take a look at some picks of our Siloys of their favorite Beatles classic.

Beyond their music, The Beatles had a great impact on society and culture. With their songs promoting love and peace, the band takes pride in it knowing they through their music they’ve gathered people together even after their disbandment in the 1970s.

On World Beatles’ Day, we celebrate their music and lasting global impact. Their cultural influence, and timeless songs make them one of the most beloved and influential bands ever. Listening to their music today, we honor their legacy and the joy they continue to bring to our lives.