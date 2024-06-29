Mactan Island Memorial Garden (MIMG) launches elegant viewing chapel “The Wake” and new 2024 services

Renowned for its serene memorial grounds, Mactan Island Memorial Garden (MIMG) has once again raised the bar with the introduction of its luxurious viewing chapel, “The Wake,” along with an array of new services for 2024.

With plans to venture into cremation and columbarium services, MIMG is set to become a comprehensive leader in the memorial service industry. The revitalized brand promises full- service support, ensuring families receive compassionate care during difficult times

Celebrating its longstanding reputation for excellence, MIMG hosted an event on June 22 to unveil its impressive additions.

“The Wake” is designed to provide a dignified and comfortable environment for families to pay their respects. With its state-of-the-art amenities, premium rooms, and stylish interiors, this chapel stands out as the premier venue for solemn remembrance in Cebu and Mactan.

Martin Philip S. Yeung, CEO and President of MIMG and MSY World, took the opportunity to announce MIMG’s ambitious expansion plans. The memorial park, which already spans over eight hectares, is set to grow by an additional two hectares to accommodate more burial plots and family mausoleums. This expansion is complemented by the introduction of comprehensive funeral home services through strategic partnerships, ensuring unmatched quality and accessibility.

Emphasizing the values of MSY World — goodness, kindness, fairness, loyalty, hope, and community commitment—Yeung highlighted MIMG’s role in helping families create meaningful legacies. The company’s guiding principle, “Make Things Good,” reflects its dedication to excellence in memorial care.

The presence of the Yeung family, led by philanthropist Dame Mariquita Salimbangon Yeung and her husband Carlos Yeung, added a touch of legacy and prestige to the occasion.

For more information on “The Wake” and MIMG‘s services, please contact 09778458637 or visit their office at Basak-Marigondon Rd, Crossing, Marigondondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

