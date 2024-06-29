2nd Rey Gealon Chess Tournament kicks off on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around a hundred woodpushers will converge at the Cebu Chess Club in Robinsons Galleria Cebu to strut their wares in the 2nd Councilor Rey Gealon Chess Tournament that will unfold on Sunday, June 30.

According to one of Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association’s (CEPCA) officers, Darianne Vales, they are expecting 75-100 players to compete in tomorrow’s tournament.

Gealon tapped Cebu’s premier chess group, CEPCA, as his official partner in holding this tournament. In addition, CEPCA will oversee the technicalities of this tournament.

For several years, Gealon has leaned on sports, organizing various sports events including chess and scrabble with the hopes of discovering new Cebuano talents.

He also organized skateboarding competition, cycling, airsoft and has sponsored athletes in Cebu.

This time, Gealon will give the spotlight to the local woodpushers who will vie for the P30,000 in cash prizes up for grabs.

The champion of this tournament will take home P7,000, while the second to fifth placers will receive P5,000, P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000, respectively. The sixth to tenth will get P700 each, while the eleventh to fifteenth will take home P500 apiece.

A P1,000 bonus will be handed out to the top collegiate finisher (under 22), P700 to the top Cepcans A and B and lady player, and P500 to the top senior (60 and above) and kiddies (boys and girls 10 and under).

The tournament will follow a standard 9-round Swiss system format.

