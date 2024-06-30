VP Sara to attend Palarong Pambansa 2024 opening event

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte has confirmed that she will be present during the upcoming opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City.

She announced this to local media during an ambush interview in Cebu City on Saturday, June 29.

Palarong Pambansa 2024 will take place from July 6 to 16, with the opening ceremony scheduled on July 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center. Aside from Palaro, she will also be attending other events such as the National Learners’ Convergence and a national press conference in the province in July.

Her resignation as Education secretary and vice chair of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict takes effect on July 19.

The Vice President visited Cebu City for the annual Pasidungog event, where her office honored partners from various sectors, including government, private sector, NGOs, and others.

About 1,000 individuals received recognition for their contributions to OVP programs on Saturday.

While celebrating dedication and hard work, Duterte emphasized their responsibility to citizens, especially the underprivileged.

“It’s a celebration of partnership. But lagi nating isa-isip na mas marami pa and nangangailangan. Kaya kahit may selebrasyon tayo, isipin natin – how do we move forward kung nasaan tayo ngayon at paano pa tayo mas makakatulong sa ating mga komunidad, sa ating mga kababayan. And of course, paano natin magawa maging stable, strong ang ating bansa,” she said.

During the interview, the Vice President confirmed that her father and brothers are preparing to run for Senate seats in the upcoming 2025 elections. Former President Rodrigo Duterte, Davao City 1st District Congressman Paolo Duterte, and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will be among the candidates.

She also cited that their senatorial slate may include other members from her father’s political party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP).

Regarding speculations about her being the new opposition leader, Duterte responded that she focuses on serving citizens rather than engaging in politics.

“Sa trabaho ko, at sa pagkatao ko, at sa prinsipyo ko, hindi ako gumagalaw for the administration, for the opposition, o kung ano man yang pulitika na yan. Ang galaw ko ay base sa kung ano yung makakatulong sa ating mga kababayan at kung ano yung karapatdapat para sa ating mahal na Pilipinas,” she stated.

Instead, the Vice President is focused on transitioning from her role as DepEd Secretary and continuing OVP projects.

She confirmed readiness to hand over responsibilities to the new secretary appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. However, she chose not to recommend anyone, leaving the decision to the President’s discretion.

She is now awaiting the President’s announcement, as he has indicated needing more time for the appointment.

No confidential funds

Regarding the OVP budget, Duterte stated that they have not requested confidential funds from the P6.35 trillion 2025 national budget.

“For the office of the Vice President, no, wala kaming proposal ng confidential funds for this year,” she stated.

In 2022, Duterte faced controversy when P125 million was transferred to the OVP, reportedly spent in just 11 days. She previously relinquished P500 million in confidential and intelligence funds for the 2024 budget.

Looking ahead to 2025, she confirmed no plans to seek confidential funds for the OVP. /clorenciana

