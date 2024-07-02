Cebu FC tightens grip of No. 2 spot in PFL in 4-0 rout of PHL Army

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants cemented their chances of qualifying for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup anew after crushing the Philippine Army FC, 4-0, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) last Saturday, June 29, at their home turf in the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The Gentle Giants are currently ranked No. 2 in the team standings after earning three points for a total of 33 points in their lopsided win over the visiting Philippine Army FC.

They also clinched their 11th win with one defeat, extending their winning streak to eight matches.

They pulled ahead of the No. 3 team, Stallion Laguna FC, whom they will face next on July 6 at home.

Dutch Zamoranho Ho-A-Tham earned his fifth “Man of the Match” honors after scoring a hat trick of three goals for Cebu FC.

“It’s always a good feeling to score a hat trick. I’m happy with the three points,” said Ho-A-Tham.

“It was physical, but we expected it because everyone wants to come here to win against us. I think we played a good game and win, so that’s the most important.”

Ho-A-Tham initiated the scoring spree with a 21st-minute goal. He went on to score his brace, or second straight goal, in the 45th minute.

In the second half, fellow Dutchman Guytho Mijland made it 3-0 for Cebu FC after logging a 51st-minute goal.

Ho-A-Tham completed Cebu FC’s dominant win with his hat trick goal in the 76th minute via a penalty kick.

