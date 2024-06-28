CFC Gentle Giants face PHL Army in crucial PFL match tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Football Club or CFC Gentle Giants have three remaining matches left in their Philippines Football League (PFL) season.

The Gentle Giants are currently at the No. 2 spot in the team standings. They’re only one point shy of league leader Kaya FC Iloilo with 30 points, while the latter has 31.

They will face the Philippine Army FC tomorrow, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex at 5:00 p.m.

A victory tomorrow would put the Gentle Giants in the temporarily lead of the team standings.

This as Kaya FC Iloilo’s match is still scheduled on Sunday, June 30 against darkhorse and league contender Stallion Laguna FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

It’s a no-brainer that the Gentle Giants will bet on Stallion Laguna to beat Kaya, so they can grab the solo lead in the team standings and bolster their chances of qualifying for the AFC Champions League instead of the AFC Cup.

Also, Stallion Laguna is gunning for a crucial win as they’re only one point behind CFC Gentle Giants in the race for the second place in the standings.

After their date with the Philippine Army FC, the Gentle Giants will take on Stallion Laguna on July 6, with a homecourt advantage at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The Gentle Giants will wrap up their PFL campaign with a match against Mendiola FC 1991 on July 13, still at their home pitch.

To recall, the CFC Gentle Giants thrashed the Manila Montet FC, 7-0, last June 23, when they hosted the latter at their home pitch.

