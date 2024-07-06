The Rising Threat of Hypertension and Diabetes in Cebu City

Steep rise of these conditions in Q1 of the year worries health officials

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In today’s fast-paced world, convenience often trumps health, as many of us find ourselves indulging in junk meals and sedentary lifestyles.

With the rise of fast food, sugary drinks, and the ease of digital entertainment, it is no surprise that our collective health is taking a hit.

Coupled with the changing climate, which can worsen health issues, these habits have quietly contributed to a surge in chronic illnesses.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, the latest figures from the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) reveal a substantial uptick in cases of hypertension and diabetes, which brings these issues into sharp focus.

Dr. Daisy Villa, head of the CHD, explains the implications of this alarming rise and offers insights into how we can turn the tide.

But first, let’s understand what these conditions are and how they impact our daily lives.

READ:

Understanding Diabetes and Hypertension

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how your body turns food into energy. When you have diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t use the insulin it makes as effectively as it should.

This leads to too much blood sugar staying in your bloodstream, which over time can cause serious health problems like heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.

Tragically, diabetes can have severe consequences. On June 30, 2023, an 18-year-old girl from Mandaue City, Trina Ouano, passed away just days before her high school graduation. Trina, who dreamed of becoming a nurse, died from complications of diabetes.

She experienced multiple cardiac arrests and succumbed to Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a serious complication of diabetes. Trina’s mother is also diabetic.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, on the other hand, is another serious condition in which the force of the blood against your artery walls is too high. Blood pressure is determined both by the amount of blood your heart pumps and the resistance to blood flow in your arteries.

High blood pressure can lead to severe health complications, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and sometimes death.

The sudden death of YouTube star Kevin Samuels in May 2020 was due to hypertension. At 53 years old, Samuels tragically passed away after collapsing from chest pain. Despite efforts to resuscitate him upon arrival at the hospital, he could not be revived, according to an NBC news report.

Cebu City: Surge cases of diabetes and hypertension

In Cebu City, the prevalence of both diabetes and hypertension has seen alarming increases.

According to Villa, the first quarter of 2024 saw 730 new cases of diabetes, a notable rise from 315 cases reported during the same period in 2023.

Similarly, hypertension cases surged from 1,098 in early 2023 to a staggering 2,901 in the first quarter of 2024.

However, Villa mentioned that this number may not be final and could be higher. The figures only reflect cases reported to the City Health Department by people who sought consultation, not including those treated in private hospitals or individuals who did not seek medical attention at all.

“Cebu City ni sila pero dili the whole Cebu City kay naa man tay private nga mga clinics nga wa pud nato ma reach out,” she explained.

What are the primary causes of diabetes and hypertension?

Several factors contribute to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension.

Villa explained that lifestyle choices play a crucial role—such as diets high in processed foods, sedentary behaviors, and lack of regular exercise.

These habits can lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and elevated blood pressure, all of which are risk factors for both conditions.

Moreover, family history also plays a significant role. Genetic predispositions can increase the likelihood of developing diabetes or hypertension, making regular screenings and preventive measures crucial for individuals with a family history of these diseases.

Additionally, Villa said environmental factors, including climate, can impact health too. Changes in climate patterns may influence dietary habits and physical activity levels, indirectly affecting the prevalence of these chronic conditions.

“Dili nato ma deny nga tanan factors gyud nga maka contribute… Dili man maayo nga mo ingon ta nga intermittent fasting ta, siguro the best thing is to eat right, of course to exercise sad. Everything should be in need moderation siguro. So better nga i-aware sila unsay angay buhaton ug unsay imnon, angay tambalan or dili, ug unsay angay nga kan-on,” Villa said.

CHD programs to combat diabetes, hypertension, and others

She said that the CHD’s active wellness program, which began in February 2023, has helped identify more cases by promoting health checks among city employees.

While the program has increased case identification, Villa stressed that many cases remain undiagnosed, especially among those who do not seek regular medical consultations.

“If we look into what is really the reason why nga naa man ta aning mga sakita. Makita sad nato sa laboratory nga tag-as sa gyud sila ug mga cholesterol, need gyud sila ug tambal. Sige lang sila ug inom sa tambal nya without the consultation, kanang ing ana ba. So mao na nga nabantay nato nga nisaka na gyud pag-ayo ang finding sa atong cases,” she said.

With the surge in cases in Cebu City, it has highlighted an urgent need for more comprehensive public health initiatives.

Villa said the CHD has been promoting programs centered on wellness aimed to educate the public about healthy lifestyle choices.

The programs also include regular consultations and laboratory tests to monitor conditions like high cholesterol, which often accompanies diabetes and hypertension.

She advised people to practice a balanced diet, regular exercise, and moderation in all aspects of life.

The wellness program, originally targeting city employees, is now set to expand its scope to include the general public.

Villa mentioned that the program aims to reach every barangay in Cebu City, with sessions planned for every Friday and Saturday. However, final approval from the City Mayor is pending, and efforts to secure it are currently underway.

How to prevent diabetes and hypertension?

To prevent diabetes and hypertension, the head of CHD advised the importance of awareness and education. Regular check-ups are essential, especially for individuals with a family history of these conditions, to detect and manage symptoms early.

In addition to medical monitoring, adopting a healthy lifestyle is key. This includes maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting processed foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

READ:

Regular physical activity, such as brisk walking or cycling, helps control weight, lower blood pressure, and improve insulin sensitivity.

Managing stress through relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation, getting adequate sleep, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption are also important.

Finally, staying informed about the risks and symptoms of diabetes and hypertension enables individuals to make informed decisions about their health and seek timely medical attention when needed.