Cebu weather: Expect cloudy skies with 60% chance of rain

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu is expected to have mostly fair weather on Saturday, July 6, with a 60 percent chance of rain, according to the local weather bureau in Mactan.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan forecasts generally fair conditions, but there is a high chance of localized thunderstorms.

“Generally makasinati ta’g partly cloudy to cloudy pero taas ang chance of occurrence of thunderstorms,” said Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of Pagasa based in Mactan, Cebu.

Looking ahead, Quiblat reported that there are no imminent threats of typhoons or low-pressure areas entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) over the next five days.

However, easterly winds and localized thunderstorms are expected to intermittently affect Cebu’s weather patterns.

Quiblat cautioned that the localized thunderstorms could potentially disrupt the otherwise fair weather conditions currently experienced the past days.

For the coming days, the weather outlook shows a 60 percent chance of rain on Saturday, July 6, decreasing to 40 percent on Sunday, July 7, and increasing again to 80 percent on Monday, July 8. Temperatures are expected to range from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Quiblat urged the public to remain vigilant, especially during thunderstorms.

He advised keeping abreast of updates from the local weather bureau, particularly for any thunderstorm advisories that may be issued.

Furthermore, he highlighted potential hazards associated with thunderstorms, including lightning strikes, sudden heavy rainfall leading to flooding and landslides, strong winds, and moderate waves affecting small marine vessels at sea. Residents in elevated areas should also be cautious of possible hail. /clorenciana

