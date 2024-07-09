Carmen tragedy: Body of pregnant woman found, 5 still missing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The death toll in the Carmen tragedy that struck a family on Monday afternoon, has climbed to two.

This after disaster and rescue personnel recovered the body of one of the six missing passengers of the pickup truck that was swept away by flashfloods last Monday, July 8.

The victim was identified as Rhesamie Ypil Costan, 26.

Fisherfolks from the Luyang Fishermen Association who joined in the search and rescue operations on Tuesday, July 9 found her corpse floating along the coasts of Brgy. Luyang, also in Carmen town.

Authorities confirmed that Costan was six-months pregnant, and that she just wed her husband, Elmer Costan, the weekend prior to the Carmen tragedy.

Elmer was also one of those who got swept away by the strong current of the river, and remained missing as of this writing.

The Costans were among the passengers of the Isuzu Dmax pick up truck that got hit by flashfloods while traveling downhill from the mountain barangays of Carmen last Monday.

It was initially reported that the vehicle tried to cross the spillway of the river during Monday’s downpour.

But it was later found out that the pick-up truck swerved to the riverbanks when the river swelled and overflowed to the nearby roads.

As a result, the driver reportedly lost direction of the concrete road and unaware that the vehicle already encroached the banks before it was suddenly hit by a huge volume of flood water.

Of the 17 passengers of the Carmen tragedy, 10 were rescued.

Search and rescue operations continue for the five remaining passengers, including Costan’s husband and four minors.

