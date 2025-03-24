Ouano-Dizon refutes fake statement on P20-M skywalk

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon has strongly denied the circulation of a fake statement attributed to her on social media.

The statement, which spread online, allegedly shows Ouano-Dizon dismissing public concerns about the P20-million pedestrian skywalk project in Barangay Maguikay.

The controversial statement reads, “Kung wala mo nalipay sa P20 million nga skywalk, ayaw mo og agi diha. Para ra na sa mga Mandauehanon nga kahibaw mo-appreciate sa akong project,”—a supposed response to public concerns over the skywalk’s cost.

(If you’re not happy with the P20-million skywalk, then don’t use it. It’s only for Mandauehanons who know how to appreciate my project.)

In response, Ouano-Dizon clarified, “Dili na tinuod. I did not say that. I call on everyone, especially Mandauehanons, to be extra careful these days kay daghang mga fake news ang gipakatap aron pagpang-daot.”

(That’s not true. I did not say that. I call on everyone, especially Mandauehanons, to be extra careful these days because a lot of fake news is being spread to tarnish reputations.)

She urged the public to remain vigilant against disinformation circulating on social media.

The statement was initially shared by Redmon Colina, who explained that he had come across the post on Facebook and believed it to be an authentic statement from the representative due to the presence of her name and image.

“Being a Mandauehanon, I was personally affected by the way the post dismissed the legitimate concerns of taxpayers. As taxpayers, we all have the right to question any government project, especially those that seem overpriced compared to others,” said Colina.

“If this statement is indeed fake, then maayo, but if it is not, I just hope that this kind of dismissive mindset does not hinder the transparency and accountability we all hope for in our government officials—especially if she wins in this election,” he added.

The P20-million pedestrian skywalk in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City, was officially opened and turned over on March 12, 2025.

It replaces an old skywalk that was damaged in March 2023 when a refrigerated van crashed into its support beams.

Hailed as the first modern model of its kind in Mandaue, the new skywalk aims to improve pedestrian safety in the area. It is taller, with a 6-meter clearance from the road compared to the old structure’s 4.16 meters. Unlike its predecessor, which had two stairways on each side, the new design features a single stairway at each end.

The project’s first phase, which cost P15 million, focused on constructing the main structure. Phase 2, allocated P5 million in the 2025 fiscal year, will add solar-powered lights and CCTV cameras for enhanced security. Although these features have yet to be installed, they will be monitored by the barangay once completed.

The P20-million budget for the Maguikay skywalk was allocated as follows:

P2.47 million – Demolition of the old structure

P6.37 million – Construction of columns and footings

P2.01 million – Pedestrian bridge frame

P2.61 million – Road pavement and drainage restoration

P1.34 million – Finishing works (painting, flooring, roofing)

P3.48 million – Phase 2 (lighting, solar panels, CCTV installation)

P1.08 million – Miscellaneous expenses (traffic management, occupational safety)

P0.64 million – Engineering and administrative overhead costs

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP