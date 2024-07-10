Daily Gospel, July 10

This is the Daily Gospel for today, July 10, 2024, which is the Wednesday of the Fourteenth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, July 9

Daily Gospel, July 8

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 10, 1-7.

Jesus summoned his Twelve disciples and gave them authority over unclean spirits to drive them out and to cure every disease and every illness.

The names of the twelve apostles are these: first, Simon called Peter, and his brother Andrew; James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John;

Philip and Bartholomew, Thomas and Matthew the tax collector; James, the son of Alphaeus, and Thaddeus; Simon the Cananean, and Judas Iscariot who betrayed him.

Jesus sent out these twelve after instructing them thus, “Do not go into pagan territory or enter a Samaritan town. Go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel. As you go, make this proclamation: ‘The kingdom of heaven is at hand.'”