Why more Filipinos want to study abroad

Amidst a surge in Filipino students seeking education abroad, the International Education Consultants of the Philippines (IECAP) advises aspiring scholars to be vigilant when choosing immigration agencies. This call comes amidst a rising trend of more Filipinos seeking educational and career prospects overseas. Bertch Ian Ranis, vice president for internal affairs at IECAP, emphasized in an interview the importance of verifying the legitimacy of educational consultants and ensuring that their businesses are legally registered with the government. According to Ranis, who is also managing director at Fil-Global Immigration Services Corp., it is crucial, now more than ever, for students to engage only with legitimate educational consultants. He underscored that IECAP, which was created by industry stakeholders in 2023, aims to safeguard the welfare of Filipino students who aspire to study abroad and experience the promise of greener pastures in other countries. As of the end of 2023, he said that based on available data, there are about 80,000 Filipinos studying abroad, with around 25,000 in Canada, 20,000 in Australia, and the rest in other countries. READ:

Filipinos studying overseas seen increasing by about 10% yearly

Overseas Pinoy students’ top problem? Academic failure due to misinformation

With a stakeholders’ group now in place, he said they aim to raise awareness among Filipinos about the vast opportunities in overseas education and how to avoid fraudulent agents, especially since such a lifetime move is essentially an investment in an individual’s academic and career growth.

For instance, at Fil-Global, they now offer free consultancy services to potential students pursuing their overseas dreams. He said that offering these consultancy services for free will encourage more students to reach out to the agencies and not resort to dealing with entities they usually see on TikTok and other social media channels.

Ranis cited the absence of an industry organization like IECAP before, which now plays a crucial role in protecting students from fraudulent practices.

The organization also seeks to restore trust in dealings with immigration agencies and aims to collaborate closely with the Department of Migrant Workers to combat illegitimate operators.

“We envision proposing industry standards to regulate and protect the industry,” Ranis added, emphasizing the long-term goal of establishing comprehensive guidelines for immigration agencies in close cooperation with the government.

Growing interest

The growing interest among Filipino students to study abroad has been attributed to the empowerment of the Gen Z and millennial generations to pursue higher education globally. The top destinations among Filipino students include Australia, Canada, and the United States due to their proactive approach to attracting international talent.

The trend could also be attributed to other motivations such as a desire for quality education and a safe learning environment offered by other nations.

‘Rewarding yet challenging’

Marymil Cabrera is one of those Filipino students who are now enjoying their “rewarding yet challenging lives” abroad.

“Being a Filipino student in Canada is like a rollercoaster ride. It’s been rewarding yet challenging, especially with the government’s ever-changing laws for international students and the cultural differences between me, the teachers, and my fellow students,” Cabrera, a native of Cebu, told CDN Digital in an online interview.

“However, finding a job here, particularly as an international student, is very difficult. You are often required to have Canadian experience or a Canadian degree to get the job you desire, despite being qualified or even overqualified, and despite having a degree from your home country. It’s true when they say you really need to start from scratch and swallow your pride to sustain yourself,” the 28-year-old Cebuana student further shared.

Despite those challenges, it’s the study-work-life balance in Canada that she appreciates most. “When you’re off from work, you’re truly off – no buts or ifs – so you have time to focus on your school activities and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Another important aspect she has learned from her experience in the North American country is that one’s work is not an extension of oneself.

“Regardless of the job you hold, you won’t feel any discrimination or judgment,” Cabrera further shared.

But of the many countries she could choose to study in, why did she prefer Canada?

She said she chose Canada, specifically Vancouver, because of its weather, which is somewhat similar to Cebu, a beautiful place surrounded by beaches and mountains.

“I also feel safe here – I can walk freely, even alone at night, without fear of being robbed or facing any worst-case scenarios,” she added.

Financial commitment

IECAP’s Ranis also noted the financial commitment involved in studying abroad, citing costs ranging from P150,000 to P300,000 for application and mobilization fees.

However, he pointed out that many countries offer “work and study” schemes, allowing students to earn income while pursuing their studies.

He also shared that on July 20, their company will hold an educational expo in Lex Hotel in Cebu City, featuring top U.S. universities like UC Riverside and Kutztown University, to showcase available opportunities, including fully-funded programs and flying to America within 3 months.

For Filipinos, the predominant fields of study include healthcare, information technology, engineering, and caregiving, among others.

Ranis, who used to be an overseas student himself and later pursued a career in immigration consultancy, advocates for more informed decision-making among Filipino students aspiring to study abroad, emphasizing the importance of choosing reputable and legally compliant immigration agencies to facilitate their educational journeys overseas.