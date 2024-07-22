Divorce, death penalty bills not a priority for Senate – Escudero

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate will not prioritize the divorce and death penalty bills.

Senate President Francis Escudero confirmed this after the upper chamber opened the third regular session of the 19th Congress on Monday ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona).

“No, it will not, but it does not necessarily mean that it will not be tackled,” Escudero said when asked if the death penalty and divorce bills would be prioritized.

He cited his experience when he was the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Higher Education, recalling that even though he disagreed with the controversial Reserve Officers’ Training Corps bill, he still assigned it to another senator.

“All 23 of us now have their own respective principles and beliefs and will vote according to what they believe is right — regardless of the branding media or anyone else would like to make,” he added.

The House of Representatives approved the divorce bill before adjourning its second regular session last May 22.

Initially, the lower chamber’s records indicated that 126 lawmakers voted in favor of the divorce bill. A day after the measure was greenlighted, the House said the number of affirmative votes was 131.

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada conducted a survey that showed a tight fight for and against the divorce bill in the upper chamber.

A quick look on the Senate website would also show that all bills on the death penalty for large-scale illegal drug trafficking are still pending at the committee level.

