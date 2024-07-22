HRRACI Sportsfest: Seda Central Bloc rules basketball, volleyball

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024 wrapped up crowing a new dominant team this year after Seda Central Bloc lorded the basketball and the men’s and women’s volleyball competitions held on Sunday, July 21, at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) gym along Salinas Drive in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City.

Former pro cager Steve Castro paved the way for Seda Central Bloc to clinch the basketball title after exploding for 39 points in beating the equally determined Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort, 89-80, in their winner-take-all championship match.

Castro, who finished with a stellar 7-of-14 from the 3-point land and sank all but one of his 13 free throws, also tallied five rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

READ: HRRACI Sportsfest 2024: West dominates East in All-Star duel

His all-around dominance on the floor earned him the “Finals Most Valuable Player” plum.

Shooter Harold Cortes chipped in 15 markers paired with six rebounds, three assists, and four steals, while Renzo Galdo contributed 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists for Seda, which trailed by eight points, 22-30, early in the second period.

READ: Kandaya captures 3rd place in HRRACI Sportsfest 2024 hoop wars

Downfall

Still trailing by three at halftime, 38-41, Seda retaliated in the second half by to seize a 63-57 lead, with Shangri-La already foreshadowing its own downfall.

READ: Shangri-La, Seda set up HRRACI hoop wars finals duel

Seda of head coach BJ Murillo didn’t slow down in the second half. Instead, they ballooned their lead to an insurmountable 19-point advantage, 84-65, late in the game.

Despite on the losing end, Shangri-La managed to put up a good fight by establishing a 15-5 run to cut the lead to single digit in the end game.

Former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) standout Nico Magat topscored Shangri-la with 20 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Big man Kenneth Glnn Niones tallied 16 markers, four boards, while Jose Miguel Tabaloc chipped in 13 points, nine rebounds, and two steals in their losing cause.

On the other hand, Seda’s volleyball teams also put on an excellent performance after shutting out NUSTAR Resort and Casino in three sets, 25-20, 25-20, and 25-20, to rule the women’s volleyball competition.

Seda’s men’s team also won the title by beating Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu in straight sets, 25-20, 25-17, and 25-16.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP