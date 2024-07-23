Extreme water sports in Lapu-Lapu City to undergo inventory

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City government will conduct an inventory of all extreme water sports activities in the city from all tourism-related establishments.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, head of City Tourism Office (CTO), in coordination with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management office (CDRRMO).

According to Lao, the move would be done to identify the safety measures that needed in each water sports activities.

Earlier, a 43-year-old woman from Cagayan de Oro (CDO) City died after participating in a jumping balloon which is considered an extreme water sports in a resort in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City.

READ:

The city government has already ceased the operation of the resort pending the investigation of the city and authorities.

On Tuesday, CTO has called a meeting between tourism-related establishment owners to discuss different safety measures for the protection of tourists visiting exterme water sports resorts in the city.

Aside from this, they also invited in the meeting the pumpboat operators who ferry tourists to Olango Island and other tourist sites.

Lao said that this was to protect the reputation of the city being a top tourist destination.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP