Butchoy, Carina leaves 8 dead, 1 missing – NDRMMC

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclones Butchoy and Carina have reportedly left eight persons dead, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday.

Seven deaths were already validated while one of those reported deaths was still for validation, said the NDRRMC.

Four of the deaths were reported in Zamboanga Peninsula, two in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and one each in Northern Mindanao and Davao Region.

Meanwhile, two were reported injured and one missing in Northern Mindanao.

A total of 866,483 families were affected by the two tropical cyclones.

The NDRRMC pegged damage to agriculture at P8.7 million while damage to infrastructure was estimated at P700,000.

As of Tuesday, Carina slightly intensified as Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 was raised over Batanes while nine other areas are under TCWS No. 1.

Butchoy exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday.

