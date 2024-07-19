LPAs will not affect Cebu, fair weather expected until Tuesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province will not be directly affected by the two low pressure areas or LPAs that were last spotted in Oriental Mindoro and Eastern Visayas as of 4:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19.

Therefore, Cebuanos will be experiencing a fair weather condition, with a high chance of thunderstorms, from Saturday to Tuesday, July 20-23.

This was according to Vhan Sabellano, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan.

A low pressure area was first monitored west, southwest of Calapan City in Oriental Mindoro.

The LPA is expected to cause scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms in northern Palawan and Occidental Mindoro.

On the same day, another LPA was spotted some 880 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas and Sabellano said it is still moving to the northwest direction.

Both of these LPAs will have no direct effects to the weather in Cebu, according to Sabellano.

However, the LPA spotted in Eastern Visayas will affect the southwest monsoon or habagat and bring more rainfall to the province.

With this, she said that there will be more frequent thunderstorms until next week.

As thunderstorms bring moderate to heavy rains, the public is advised to be cautious in case of flash floods and landslides.

According to Sabellano, Cebu will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in the next four days.

She added that there will be a 30-40 percent chance of rain during this time.

The temperatures in the four-day forecast will range from 24 degrees celsius to 30 degrees celsius.

Moreover, wind speeds are forecast to be light to moderate and coastal conditions will range from slight to moderate.

As of this writing, no gale warnings have been issued by the state weather bureau.

