Pagasa: As Carina exits PAR, new LPA spotted in south Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — A new low pressure area has been spotted in southern Mindanao on Thursday afternoon (July 25), according to the state weather bureau.

This is shortly after Typhoon Carina exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning.

A new LPA has been monitored at 2 p.m., which was last spotted 985 kilometers east of southeastern Mindanao, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its July 25, 5 p.m., weather bulletin.

Pagasa: New LPA far from land

“Malayo pa po ito sa kalupaan at wala itong direktang epekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa. Sa ating pagtaya sa kasalukuyan ay maliit ang tyansa na ito’y maging isang bagyo within the next 24 or 48 hours,” said DOST-Pagasa Weather Specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda.

(It is far from land and it does not have a direct effect on any part of the country. Based on our estimate, it has a small chance of developing into a typhoon within the next 24 or 48 hours.)

However, the state weather bureau is closely monitoring if it will make any developments since it is near the ocean.

While Carina continues to move near southeastern China, it will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, locally called habagat, bringing heavy rainfall in parts of Luzon.

The National Capital Region, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Cavite, Bataan, and Bulacan were placed under a state of calamity due to the effects of Carina.

