12 injured as train drags passenger van in Daraga, Albay

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay — At least 12 passengers were injured after a van was dragged by a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train in Daraga town in Albay on Saturday afternoon, July 27.

Major Ma. Luisa Tino, spokesperson of Albay police, said based on the investigation, the passenger van driven by Larry Marilla, 35, was crossing the railroad heading toward Barangay (village) Dinoronan when it was accidentally hit and dragged for almost 24 meters by the PNR train in Barangay (village) Gapo at around 2:30 p.m.

The passengers of the van sustained injuries in different parts of their body, and were taken to the nearest hospital.

The passenger train, driven by Jade De Jesus, was traveling from Sipocot town to Legazpi City.

No passenger was hurt from the PNR train.

