DepEd-7 says 1.7M students enrolled, hopes to still hit 2M target

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Parents, whose children have not yet been enrolled for school year 2024-2025, are encouraged to enroll their children as soon as possible.

This as the Department of Education in Central Visayas hopes to still increase the 1.7 million student-enrollees, hoping to hit their target for this year of 2 million student-enrollees.

DepEd-7 chief: 2M enrollees eyed

DepEd-7 Director Salustiano Jimenez said that according to DepEd-7 data some 1.7 million students had enrolled in Central Visayas for this school year with classes starting on July 29.

Salustiano, however, said DepEd-7’s goal for this year was 2 million students.

Jimenez said that there were still many parents and guardians who had not enrolled their children during the enrollment period.

He said that students could still enroll in the school as long as they would be able to attend 80 percent of the total number of school days required.

Republic Act 7797 states that the number of school days shall not be more than 220 class days.

DepEd-7 chief: 40 days to enroll

Jimenez said it is still possible to enroll after 40 days, however, that would be difficult for the learners to cope

“Actually, after 40 days, that could be 1 month and 10 days or 1 month and a half allowance [na ang student pwede pa ma enroll] but again ang problema ana kung ila na eh consume daan, wala na silay chance na mo absent pa in the next months…so that would be very difficult to the learners to cope up,” Jimenez said.

(Actually, after 40 days, that could be 1 month and 10 days or 1 month and a half allowance [for the student to be allowed to enroll), but again the problem with that is they have already consumed that, they don’t have a chance to be absent in the next months…so that would be very difficult to the learners to cope up.)

Parents urged to be involved

Meanwhile, the regional director urged parents and guardians to be actively involved in sending their children to school.

“Dili na nato kawangon tungod kay kita nga ginikanan or guardian pa unya unyaon nato pa adto atong mga bata sa eskwelahan. Kita mismo ang usa sa magpakabana nga magpush gyud sa atong mga bata nga moadto jud sa eskwelahan or paghatod nila labi na gyud atong mga gagmay nga mga bata,” Jimenez said.

(We should not delay this because we the parents or guardians we usually push our plans to go later to the school for our children [to be enrolled]. We ourselves should care to push our children to go to school or to accompany them, especially our small kids.)

Teachers acknowleged

Additionally, Jimenez acknowledges the efforts of teachers as they prepare for the new school year.

“Dayon sa mga teachers, good luck for [today] and I’m sure all of you are really doing your best in preparation so you can welcome our learners in attending the classes starting tomorrow…We do hope and pray always na we are all safe and nindut gyud ang pagsugod sa klase karong school year 2024-2025,” Jimenez said.

(And for the teachers, good luck for [today] and I’m sure all of you are really doing your best in preparation so you can welcome our learners in attending the classes starting tomorrow…We do hope and pray always that we are all safe and the start of the classes in this school year 2024-2025 will be good.)

