Cebu City cash incentives: P200,000 each for 2 Cebuano Olympians

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Cebu City government has given cash incentives for two Cebuano Olympians, who qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024. They are weightlifters Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza.

Ando and Ceniza will receive P200,000 cash each. The cash incentive was received by each of their families during the flag-ceremony on Monday, July 29. Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Edward Hayco was present during the giving of the incentives.

Moreover, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia also pledged to reward them P1,000,000 if they would win gold, P500,000 for silver, and P300,000 if they would get bronze. And these funds will be coming from his “own pocket.”

Garcia was joined by Councilors Jocelyn Pesquera and Francis Esparis in handing out the incentives.

“This is in line with our commitment and our thrust that sports in this administration will be of importance and significance and will be given priority,” Garcia said.

In an interview with Hayco on Monday, the financial incentive from the City Government is “very important” to the athletes as some of them are “underprivileged.”

“Kaning P200,000 dako kaayo ni sa ila… Dili na lalim mahimong atleta kay dako kaayo kag gasto, unya limitado kaayo ang income,” Hayco said.

(This P200,000 is a big thing for them…It is not easy being an athlete because you spend a lot and your income is limited.)

But apart from the financial incentives, Hayco said the “most important” that the athletes could get would be the “moral support.”

Hayco, who got emotional upon mentioning this, said moral support from the City Government would already be a huge thing for the athletes.

“Dako kaayo na nila ang suporta sa syudad,” he said.

(The support of the city government is a big thing to them.)

Hayco said that it would also be important that the incentive of local government units (LGU) would be given to deserving sport leaders.

Moreover, to Gary Hortelano, who was able to train Ando and Ceniza before, said the incentive “is a big help” for the athletes.

“As a coach, I’m so proud of them and I’m hoping that they will never change and they will stay who they are. Hopefully, they will also share what they have now and for the coming years,” Hortelano said.

Hortelano said that the cash incentive could motivate the athletes more in their sport, knowing that the city government had their support.

“They can realize that they are not alone. They are playing for the entire City of Cebu,” he said.

Elreen Ando made history as the first Cebuana weightlifter to qualify for the Olympics, after qualifying in the 2021 Tokyo Games.

John Febuar Ceniza is a first-time Olympian after qualifying in the IWF World Cup in Thailand.

Both athletes honed their skills through Cebu City’s grassroots program and represents the UC Webmasters. | with a report from Glendale Rosal

