Ando and Ceniza receive P200,000 each from UC for qualifying in Paris Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu City’s very own John Febuar Ceniza and Elreen Ando got extra motivation after receiving a whopping P200,000 cash incentives from their alma mater, University of Cebu (UC) or qualifying for the Paris Olympics in July.

It was officially announced on Monday, April 15, at the UC Main campus. UC President, Lawyer Augusto W. Go, and his daughter, UC Chancellor Candice Gotianuy, announced this incredible news as their way to support their two varsity weightlifters.

Besides Ando and Ceniza, their trainer Christopher Bureros will also receive P200,000 cash incentives.

To recall, Ando and Ceniza etched a historic milestone for qualifying for the Paris Olympics after ranking highly in the recently concluded International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup-Final Olympic Qualifiers in Phuket, Thailand.

Ceniza finished sixth overall in the men’s 61-kilogram division by lifting a total of 300 kgs, while Ando placed seventh overall in the women’s 59 kgs division with her 228 kgs total lift.

It will be Ando’s second Olympic stint, following her 2022 Tokyo Olympics debut.

Meanwhile, Ceniza qualified for the first time. Historically, Cebu has three Olympian weightlifters, the other one is Ramon Solis who is also the coach of Ando and Ceniza.

Besides the insured P200,000 cash incentives, Go and Gotianuy promised Ando and Ceniza to receive P1 million cash incentives if they finished top three in their respective categories in the Paris Olympics.

Also, Go mentioned that they will not hesitate to offer more support to Ando and Ceniza during their training and during the competition.

