Ando, Ceniza to take centerstage in last week of Paris Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two of Cebu’s best bets to win a medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza, won’t be seen in action until the last week of the competition.

The two Cebuano weightlifters will be competing in their respective events on August 7 to 8 yet. The official schedule was shared by one of their coaches, Christopher Bureros, who is currently with them in Metz, France.

Ando, Ceniza, Bureros, and the rest of the Philippine team flew to Metz, roughly three weeks ago for acclimatization and to spend their training camp there ahead of the opening of the Paris Olympics on July 26.

READ: Ando, Ceniza gun for Olympic slots in IWF World Cup in Thailand

Paris Olympics

Ceniza will be competing first on August 7 (August 8, Manila Time) in the men’s 61-kilogram division. The 26-year-old Ceniza of Barangay Pasil, Cebu City is a first timer in the Olympics.

He earned his Olympics slot after qualifying in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Thailand earlier this year.

READ: Cebu’s Elreen Ando bags two silver medals in Olympic qualifiers

He will go up against Olympic and world record holder Li Fabin of China, along with top bets Hampton Morris of the United States and Sergio Massidda of Italy.

The rest of the competitors in the men’s 61 kgs are Eko Yuli Irawan of Indonesia, Theerapong Silachai of Thailand, Shota Mishvelidze of Georgia, Aniq Kasdan of Malaysia, Trinh Van Vinh of Vietnam, Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea, and Kaimarui Erati of Kiribati.

READ: Ceniza is 3rd Cebuano weightlifter in history to qualify for the Olympics

Ceniza is predicted to finish with a bronze medal in his category, according to some weightlifting experts after seeing his previous performances.

Women’s 59kg category

On the other hand, Ando, a two-time Olympian, will take the centerstage on August 8 (August 9, Manila Time) in the women’s 59kg category.

Ando is seen to have one of the best chances to win a medal in weightlifting after winning a bronze medal in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and double silver medals in the Asian Championships in 2020 and 2024 across different weight classes.

However, she won’t have an easy time as two-time Olympic gold medalist, Kuo Hsing Chun of Taiwan, who is also the Olympic and world record holder of this weight category, will be competing.

Also, Luo Shifang of China, the winner in the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships is competing in the Olympics along with silver medalist Kamila Konotop.

In addition, Canadian Maude Charron, who is an Olympic gold medalist in the Tokyo games, will also be competing in the women’s 59 kgs category.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP